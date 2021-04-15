Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $531,000 Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,570 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total value of $19,028,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,943,810 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.36.

Twilio stock opened at $372.00 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.43 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of -130.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

