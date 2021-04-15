Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,693 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 983.6% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,734,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,781 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $24,467,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,097,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,835,000 after buying an additional 493,925 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,843.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 344,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 326,730 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,143,000 after purchasing an additional 278,765 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $423.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.2062 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

