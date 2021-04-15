HeartBout Price Tops $0.0063 on Top Exchanges (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a total market cap of $337,917.17 and approximately $104.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00067177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00019675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $472.57 or 0.00747543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00088813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00033404 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.89 or 0.05974509 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout (HB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

