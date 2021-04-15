Heartland Express Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,744 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 23,620% compared to the typical volume of 20 put options.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after purchasing an additional 128,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 550.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 826,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,484,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after buying an additional 31,755 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.43 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.