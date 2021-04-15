Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Market Capitalization Tops $3.03 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000603 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $3.03 billion and $363.49 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00060323 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00059050 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.79 or 0.00359196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000574 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00027534 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,916,861,472 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

