HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €75.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €75.00 ($88.24) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.58% from the stock’s current price.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.60 ($99.53) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Independent Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €74.40 ($87.53).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HEI opened at €78.60 ($92.47) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion and a PE ratio of -7.29. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €37.96 ($44.66) and a 52-week high of €78.96 ($92.89). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.