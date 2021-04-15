Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Price Target Raised to GBX 210

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 203 ($2.65) target price for the company.

Get Helios Towers alerts:

LON:HTWS opened at GBX 153 ($2.00) on Monday. Helios Towers has a 52 week low of GBX 118.40 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 223.85 ($2.92). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 163.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 159.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 860.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25.

In other news, insider Tom Greenwood bought 14,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £22,068.88 ($28,833.13).

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.