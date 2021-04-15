Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Up 407.6% in March

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, a growth of 407.6% from the March 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:HSDT opened at $17.56 on Thursday. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $1.03. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 328.07% and a negative net margin of 2,716.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helius Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Noble Financial began coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,139,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 96,214 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial acquired a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

