HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €66.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLE. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €53.58 ($63.04).

Shares of ETR HLE opened at €45.00 ($52.94) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €49.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €48.56. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €28.90 ($34.00) and a 12 month high of €55.85 ($65.71). The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

