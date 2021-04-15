Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HENKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of HENKY stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.70. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

