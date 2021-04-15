Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $25.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.5383 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

