Herc (HRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Herc (NYSE:HRI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Herc to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. On average, analysts expect Herc to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $97.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $110.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRI. Barclays boosted their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.