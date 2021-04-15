Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Heska alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heska by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Heska by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Heska during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,129,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heska during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heska by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSKA traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.14. 904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,344. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.52 and a beta of 1.65. Heska has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $217.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.68.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heska will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.