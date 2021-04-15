HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a decline of 78.2% from the March 15th total of 381,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

HPK traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,876. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the third quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its primary assets are located in Howard County of the Midland Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

