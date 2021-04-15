HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 124 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $190.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.02. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $125.65 and a 52 week high of $198.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.31.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

