HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HP. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

HP stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $33.70.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.45 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

