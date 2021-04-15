HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 449.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 51,835 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,220,000 after buying an additional 146,066 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,856,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of The Toro by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of The Toro by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

TTC opened at $105.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.69 and its 200-day moving average is $94.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $107.24.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $1,023,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

