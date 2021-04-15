HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $315,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 821.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,310 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after buying an additional 2,723,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $63,378,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 11,411.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,429,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,341,000 after buying an additional 1,416,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,239 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.35.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.18. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

