HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BYND. BTIG Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.63.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total value of $2,190,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,164,835.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $686,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,570 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,947. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $135.18 on Thursday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.62 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.40 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

