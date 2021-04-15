HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 175 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,070 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth $267,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 14.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 749,373 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,051,000 after purchasing an additional 94,460 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at about $3,044,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 106.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $755,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBAY stock opened at $62.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.92. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.08 and a 52-week high of $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.48.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

