HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes $347,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGM. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $1,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 448,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,269,710.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,419,174.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock valued at $86,095,143. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $30.77. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $42.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

