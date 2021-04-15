Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hiscox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Hiscox from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of HCXLF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.75. 2,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562. Hiscox has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

