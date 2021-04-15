Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after purchasing an additional 808,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $194,467,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after purchasing an additional 594,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hologic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,068,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,634,000 after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.87.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $75.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.22. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

