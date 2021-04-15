Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOMB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.91. The company had a trading volume of 495,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $29.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOMB. Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610 over the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

