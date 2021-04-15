HOMIHELP (HOMI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.00

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $19.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOMIHELP coin can currently be bought for $2.02 or 0.00003201 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00067458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00019893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $467.95 or 0.00739737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00088950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00033611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.65 or 0.05979602 BTC.

HOMIHELP Coin Profile

HOMIHELP (HOMI) is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

