Honest Price Up 3.5% This Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Honest has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Honest has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $120,802.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00068482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.51 or 0.00271761 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.75 or 0.00743913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,617.89 or 0.99800394 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00023046 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $543.37 or 0.00866028 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog.

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

