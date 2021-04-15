Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $244.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $222.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Shares of HON stock opened at $229.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.70. The firm has a market cap of $159.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

