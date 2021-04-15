Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hooker Furniture had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $35.31 on Thursday. Hooker Furniture has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $39.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.73 million, a P/E ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.