Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 276.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 479,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 351,900 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 278.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 165,753 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $371,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,778,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,905,000 after buying an additional 859,160 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $18.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

