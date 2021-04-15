Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stock Position Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,959 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

Shares of HMHC opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $969.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.37. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $8.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $203.56 million for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.

In other news, CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 45,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $285,255.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $28,538.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,535.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,938 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.