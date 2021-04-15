Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 6,795 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Consolidated Communications worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 110,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $31,065,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNSL opened at $6.46 on Thursday. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $326.12 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

