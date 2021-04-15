Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $312,000 in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 411.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,686,000 after purchasing an additional 988,842 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $58.37. The company has a market capitalization of $342.81 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average is $30.90.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 68.59%. Research analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FREQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $79.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In related news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $474,848.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,011,625.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,684 shares of company stock worth $2,825,129. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Frequency Therapeutics Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.