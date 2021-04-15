Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,876 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,769,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,687,000 after buying an additional 327,744 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $17,232,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,645,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 77,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 45,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

IBTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $48,418.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 10,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $665,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,312 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,477.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,123 shares of company stock worth $18,634,454 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $74.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.85. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $80.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

