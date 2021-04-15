Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $453,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CMD shares. Sidoti downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

CMD stock opened at $85.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.96. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $89.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 102.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

