Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,288 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.