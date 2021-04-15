Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $67.35 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.55 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $213,759.36. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $253,061.76. Insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

