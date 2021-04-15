Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoodRx alerts:

In other GoodRx news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $5,587,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $496,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,910,462 shares of company stock worth $69,597,442 in the last ninety days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.87.

GDRX stock opened at $37.67 on Thursday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.39 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.