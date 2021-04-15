Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.63

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.63 and last traded at C$10.57, with a volume of 1906131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight Capital upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.41.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.89 million. Research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -2.11%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

