Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BOSSY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.50. 501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,930. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

