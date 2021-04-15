Huntington National Bank Acquires 98 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $187.84 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

