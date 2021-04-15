Huntington National Bank Decreases Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,542 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Peoples Bancorp worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEBO opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.31 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $36.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

