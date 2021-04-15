Huntington National Bank Grows Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $174.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.79. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $175.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $1.5348 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

