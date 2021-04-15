Huntington National Bank Lowers Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $116.65 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day moving average of $121.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.85.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

