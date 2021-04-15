Huntington National Bank Purchases 402 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,220 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,839,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,686,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,967,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 641,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,045,000 after acquiring an additional 87,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

BK stock opened at $48.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

