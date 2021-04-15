Huntington National Bank Sells 713 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,260,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,329.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,798.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.28.

HCA stock opened at $190.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $194.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

