Huntington National Bank Sells 751 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Jabil were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Jabil by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $66,576,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Jabil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upped their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $455,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,712,601.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 6,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $319,824.00. Insiders have sold 136,663 shares of company stock valued at $6,905,074 over the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $54.71.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

