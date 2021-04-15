Huntington National Bank Trims Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $422,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,397,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $920,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,912,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $155.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.94 and a 1 year high of $159.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

