Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Gap Down to $86.24

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.24, but opened at $83.86. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares last traded at $83.95, with a volume of 141 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

In related news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $229,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,867. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John C. Butler, Jr. bought 104,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.04 per share, for a total transaction of $6,168,853.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after buying an additional 105,675 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at $5,803,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth $4,676,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth $2,942,000. Finally, THB Asset Management grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 148,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 36,687 shares during the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.