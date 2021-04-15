IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report released on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.58.

Shares of IAC opened at $248.60 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $266.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.36.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,121,000 after buying an additional 206,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,006 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,079,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 804,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,364,000 after purchasing an additional 167,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

