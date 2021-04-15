IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $270.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $234.58.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $248.60 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $266.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.36.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

